LAKE PLACID — Thursday, Jan. 30 was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Central Florida Flooring & Interiors. Located at 113 S. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, this new start-up company is already serving the needs of customers wanting to upgrade their homes.
Christy Lee and her partner, Brook Foster, have created a store that offers perfect choices in flooring, backsplashes, cabinets and everything interior. Anyone who follows those ‘fixer upper’ TV programs will have fun picking out their new kitchen cabinet doors or deciding between the many types flooring choices. Gone are the days of the simple 12-inch beige tiles.
Lee says that back in mid-December the large showroom was empty. Now, customers can browse through samples of wood flooring, modern looking ceramic tile, carpeting, pavers, and more. You can even get a custom area rug made with your business name or design on it.
While Lee runs the store, Foster works with customers giving them new ideas on how to upgrade their kitchens, bedrooms, and living rooms. When a homeowner is given a price for the materials and installation, they don’t add on for things like removing the old carpet. They give you a flat price and that’s it. And, there’s no charge for them coming to your house with samples and ideas. They even do the measuring for you.
Back in the showroom, you’ll find name-brand products with great warranties. Lee says their prices are competitive with the bigger stores as well. And they stand behind their products and installation. Plus, they accept all major credit cards.
With her bachelor’s degree in business from Warner University, combined with her previous experience in the flooring industry, Lee feels confident her customers will get the professional service they are looking for along with a hometown atmosphere. She herself is born and raised in Lake Placid and graduated from LPHS in 2004.
One of Central Florida Flooring & Interiors first customers is Sole Ward, who lives in Placid Lakes. She chose a 100% waterproof vinyl woodgrain flooring called Cyprus Mezcla. Ward commented the store was in the ‘right place at the right time’ for her.
She said, “They were very comparable, make that better priced than the big stores. I like to spend locally!”
Showroom hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
For questions, call 863-458-7111 or Foster’s cell at 863-381-8762. Contractors are welcome too.