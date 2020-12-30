Central Florida Neuropsychology has moved to a new location, adding more space and of significance to those suffering from depression a different method of treating the mood disorder.
The address is 3205 Physicians Way. The office, which opened during the first week of November, is at the corner of Physicians Way and Sebring Parkway near Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Dani Melendez, practice administrator, said the move to a larger building came about as a result of increasing the staff. They have more than doubled the size of the staff including adding a couple of doctors.
“Everybody has their own office,” he said.
One new member is Dr. Donna Adair, who will handle pediatric psychiatric care for children and adolescents.
Adair saw a need for a provider locally to offer psychiatric medication consultations and management for children 5 through 17.
“We don’t promote a lot of medications. There are times medication is needed,” he said. “Sometimes (for) med management a child will have to go out of town...so having Dr. Adair here is wonderful for that...”
They offer a variety of evaluations including psychological, for surgeries and behavior. Melendez said the practice has been involved with the courts on drug diversion.
The staff is excited to have a new piece of equipment there. It is a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TSM) machine that is used to treat Major Depressive Disorder in adult patients who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from antidepressant medication.
Susan Crum, Ph. D., explained there are some people who have recurring or chronic depression. They might have had four or five antidepressants and they never get rid of it.
“That’s because the brain is under stimulated,” she said. “What this (TMS) does is stimulate the brain.”
“This is actually putting into the brain magnetic stimulation,” Crum said. “The results are quicker.”
Crum, who runs the practice, said neurofeedback is an effective way of treating depression.
“Neurofeedback is taking a damaged brain and teaching it to correct itself,” she said. “The results are wonderful but they are slower.”
Crum said a person typically does TMS five days a week for six weeks. Each session lasts 20 minutes. The most common side effect is discomfort or pain at or near the treatment area.
For a person doing neurofeedback, she said, it will take twice a week treatment for a year to get the same results.
Crum noted an impressive number to demonstrate the effectiveness of the treatment, which is covered by insurance. She said the likelihood of the depression not returning increases to 54 percent.
Crum said getting people off medication is a good thing.
“No matter what the medication is it goes through the gastro-intestinal tract,” she said. “So it has a lot of side effects.
“Where as this treatment is going right to the source of the problem — the brain,” she added. “You don’t get fatigue, you don’t get a stomach ache, you don’t get nausea.”
As of now the treatment has only been approved by the FDA for depression and those 18 and older.
“There is research showing that it can be used on children as young as 12,” she said. “We will have to wait for that approval process to go through. There is research going on that it helps with anxiety but again that is not what it is approved for. “
Crum said her staff works with a lot of veterans who are depressed and have PTSD. She said it is “very hard” to treat PTSD if people are so depressed that everything you tell them to do for the PTSD they don’t have the energy to do.
“If you can treat the depression and now they have some energy and they are not lethargic all the time,” she said. “Then you can treat the PTSD because they can actually follow up.”
Crum believes her office has the only TMS machine in operation in four counties that include Highlands, Hardee, Okeechobee and Hendry.
During the pandemic the practice has become busier.
“Psychotherapy became more of need in people cooped up in their homes,” Melendez said. “Depression and anxiety rose.”
He added that “insurance started paying for teletherapy” has been important.
Office hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The telephone number is 402-2222.
The focus of the practice is on all-around wellness. Its slogan is “promoting healthy brains, bodies, behaviors.”