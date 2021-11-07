LAKELAND— MIDFLORIDA, a Florida-based credit union, announces that D. Kevin Jones, the long-term CEO, has elected to retire. Jones, who recently celebrated his 65th birthday, has served the credit union’s membership since 1992. For nearly 30 years and half his life, Jones has grown the credit union from $100 million in assets to nearly $6 billion, helping position MIDFLORIDA to serve the state as Florida’s Community Credit Union.
“Jones’ strategic exit has been in the planning stages for a while,” stated Shirley Pellarchy, the credit union’s current board chairperson. “When an institution grows to the scale and complexity of MIDFLORIDA, a well-planned succession strategy is integral to a smooth transition.”
To that end, the credit union has named S. Steve Moseley as Jones’ successor. Moseley has been employed with MIDFLORIDA since 1997 and has worked in nearly every aspect of the business; holding positions as the chief financial officer and executive president of MIDFLORIDA’s Financial Services division prior to his promotion to president of the credit union in 2017.
Moseley will become the president and CEO effective March 1, 2022, following Jones’ departure.
Of Moseley, Jones says, “Steve’s role has been essential to MIDFLORIDA’s growth and success for nearly 25 years. It’s the right time to pass him the mantle of leadership. Our board of directors, senior leadership team, and the entire staff are excited to see the credit union evolve and grow under Steve’s leadership.”
Jones has worked closely with Moseley on the transition and will continue to serve as a special advisor to Moseley through at least August of 2022.
During Jones’ tenure, the credit union reached many milestones including the completion of 15 credit union mergers; completion of the largest bank acquisition by a credit union; and moving the credit union’s charter over the years to serve anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in 55 of the 67 Florida counties.
Chet Brojek, a long-time board member recounted, “Prior to hiring Kevin, the credit union was at a crossroads and a decision had to be made about whether to shrink or grow to resolve some of the issues. When Kevin started, he immediately resolved to grow our way out and never looked back.”
Today, MIDFLORIDA enjoys record net worth of $534 million and the credit union boasts 60 full-service branches serving over 408,000 members. However, when asked what makes Jones most proud of his time at the helm, he replied, “My greatest accomplishment was creating over 1,000 well-paying jobs in Central Florida.”