SEBRING — Nationally known speaker, author and activist Craig Rucker is coming to Sebring. Rucker will be the guest Tuesday evening at the Highlands Tea Party meeting. Rucker is a co-founder of The Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (better known as CFACT) and currently serves as its president.
For better than three decades, Rucker has provided expertise to a wide range of government, academic, media, and industry forums. The CFACT organization boasts a large grassroots membership base, features over 50 scientific and academic experts, and is widely heralded as a leader in the free market, think tank community in Washington, D.C.
In addition to being a frequent guest on radio talk shows, Rucker has also written extensively and appeared in such media outlets as CNN, the BBC, USA Today, New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post.
Rucker also was a co-producer of the award-winning film “Climate Hustle,” which was the number one box office film in America during its one night showing in 2016.
He also has primary responsibility for building CFACT’s “Collegians” program on more than 50 campuses across the U.S. and spearheads the creation of model demonstration eco-projects in impoverished villages in Latin America and Africa. He has led delegations to some 20 major United Nations conferences, including those in Copenhagen, Istanbul, Kyoto, Bonn, Marrakesh, Rio de Janeiro, and Warsaw, to name a few.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans’ Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Dr. in Sebring (behind Walmart). Meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a social time at 5:30.