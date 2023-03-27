SEBRING — County court is reserved for petit theft, driving on a suspended license, battery, and other misdemeanor cases.
Frank Demay was in court Wednesday because he lost his patience with the City of Sebring’s decision to temporarily close Charlie Brown Park on Hawthorne Drive.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Sebring police, Demay cut the locked chain across the park entrance in November. The complaint says Demay told a city employee who confronted him that he pays his taxes and should have access to the park.
Demay, 39, is a skateboard enthusiast.
The demonstration of civic disobedience at the skate park earned him one count of criminal mischief.
“I’m not making excuses, I still broke the law,” Demay told County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour during his court hearing Wednesday.
There’s more to the story, of course.
When the city employee confronted Demay at the park, he told the skateboarder that he had called the police. Demay did not flee; instead, he picked up his skateboard and hit the ramps for approximately 10-15 minutes.
Demay told Ritenour it was the city’s fault for not keeping the park open during advertised hours, which is 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“The only reason this thing went down, the park is supposed to be open between such and such and such and such, and I’m not making excuses, I still broke the law,” Demay told Ritenour. “The reality is the park is shut whenever (they don’t) feel like opening the gate. I went to that park every day, there was even a sign that said the park was closed for weather conditions.”
“A heavy snowstorm,” Ritenour said flatly, hoping to hear more.
“This has been going on for eight months now,” Demay pleaded. “Somebody is not doing his job.”
City: We’re closed for a reason
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich says the chain is there for a reason.
“When the park is closed, it’s closed for a reason,” Noethlich said. “We don’t open when it’s raining or other inclement weather, for obvious reasons.”
Checking his notes back to November when the chain incident occurred, he said, “We’ve had some renovations. We painted some skate ramps, built concrete ramps and moved some of the structures in the park around.”
Occasional vandalism would force short closings, too.
Ritenour asked Demay if he wanted to plead not guilty and go to trial.
“I’m guilty, there’s no other way around it,” Demay told him.
Ordered to pay court costs, restitution
Prosecutors ordered Demay, who does not have a criminal history, to pay $50 to the Sebring Police Department, $150 to the Highlands County State Attorney’s Office, and community service.
Ritenour also told Demay that the city might require him to buy a new chain worth a couple of hundred dollars.
“I’m already being punished, I can’t go near the skate park,” Demay said. He also disagreed on the cost of the chain. After all, he told Ritenour, he only cut the final link, which meant the chain was still good.
“I don’t like the idea of paying hundreds of dollars for a $20 item that’s still being used,” Demay told him.
“The city has 60 days to come up with a restitution amount if there is any,” the judge told him.
“It’s pretty much all I got, so I’ll take it,” Demay said.