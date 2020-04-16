AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is teaming up with the Avon Park Clusters to defeat the coronavirus lockdown boredom by organizing a Chalk It Up Contest for all Highlands County residents.
“Residents of the Avon Park Clusters sparked this idea by sharing their sidewalk chalk art that they created from their wheelchairs with their chalk sticks,” said Aktion Club of Highlands County Advisor Cindy Marshall. “They wanted to challenge other group homes in the community to do chalk art, but I decided to take it a step further and include everyone in the community and make this a service project hosted by the Aktion Club. When I saw the picture of Mac Smith doing the chalk art, I knew this could be a project that everyone could enjoy.”
Earth Day is April 22 and the Chalk It Up Contest will encourage residents to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and natural environment around them while they create their art. The art can be created on a sidewalk or driveway.
The contest will be divided into two categories – General and Disabilities. For those residents at the home who have disabilities, they can win a pizza party for the entire house. A $100 prize will be given away to all others in the community who want to participate under the General category. Avon Park Clusters is providing the pizza party and the Aktion Club is sponsoring the $100 prize.
The rules are very simple. No theme, just get out and enjoy the outdoors. You must use sidewalk chalk. The entire family encouraged to participate. Only those Highlands County residents who live at that home are allowed to participate in the contest.
To enter the contest, all homes are asked to create their art in chalk, take a picture of your art with the artists in the photo to submit to Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at cindykmarshall@hotmail.com. Please include your name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Indicate if you are entering the General or Disability category. Only your name and town will be published.
All pictures will be posted on the Aktion Club of Highlands County Facebook page for judging. The public will be the judges by simply hitting the “Like” button. Only one vote per person, per category is allowed. The art entry with the most “Likes” will win the contest.
Entries must be completed and submitted by 5 p.m. April 21. Judging will begin on Earth Day, April 22, from 8 a.m. until midnight. For details, call 863-443-0438. The winner will be announced on April 23.
Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of more than 60 adults with disabilities. Avon Park Clusters is managed by Florida Mentor Program which is a home- and community-based human services provider that offers programs to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and medically complex needs.