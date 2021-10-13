Challenge issued
Why a particular, very small number of people keep blathering their ridiculous accusations against Christianity is beyond my comprehension? They can only use half truths and catchy 10-cent words to lay out what they hope is s gotcha and in the end shows the ridiculousness their offensive language.
Rather than making defense for Christianity, I challenge you all to tell us, who or what is your god, who are you to nullify the ancient wisdom of so many brought through so many centuries while being persecuted.
No, my friend, long after you and I are gone, God will still be on his throne, and this world will see Jesus again.
Jay Broker
Sebring