Half Moon pose

Cynthia Buckwalter and Mary Loe demonstrate Half Moon pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Balancing the human body is a challenge that incorporates all of the appendages in order to walk, run, stand and even sit. You may wonder how just sitting in a chair challenges “balance.” If you focus on the core of the body and think about balance while sitting straight in a chair, you may awaken new thinking. If you slump the body forward with arms hanging down and legs spread any which way on the floor, you may just tip the chair over due to a disruption in balance. Do not challenge this notion!

When you sit straight in a chair, notice how the organs and muscles are extended to induce greater blood flow stimulating the absorption of nutrients. Slumping in a chair over a computer for long periods does not enhance natural blood flow through all of the organs. Unconscious habits when sitting, standing and walking can contribute to malfunction of the internal organs.

