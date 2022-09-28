Balancing the human body is a challenge that incorporates all of the appendages in order to walk, run, stand and even sit. You may wonder how just sitting in a chair challenges “balance.” If you focus on the core of the body and think about balance while sitting straight in a chair, you may awaken new thinking. If you slump the body forward with arms hanging down and legs spread any which way on the floor, you may just tip the chair over due to a disruption in balance. Do not challenge this notion!
When you sit straight in a chair, notice how the organs and muscles are extended to induce greater blood flow stimulating the absorption of nutrients. Slumping in a chair over a computer for long periods does not enhance natural blood flow through all of the organs. Unconscious habits when sitting, standing and walking can contribute to malfunction of the internal organs.
Since the human body is sustained by oxygenated blood and nutrients flowing through the organs, bones, muscle and tissues, it is important to focus on posture and execution of movement. This process is natural, unless disrupted by a lack of mental awareness.
The “Half Moon” yoga posture is well regarded by practitioners for its ability to open the shoulders, hips, hamstrings and spine. This challenging pose invigorates the entire body and regenerates oxygen and blood flow to the extremities. Half moon pose develops an awareness of the body’s strength as it is initiated as a slow-moving posture, aligning the appendages and lengthening them to maintain and hold the form for several minutes while deeply breathing.
As in the photo of Cynthia Buckwalter and Mary Loe at the Shield Medical Group yoga class, the ladies maintain their focus while aligning the legs, arms and feet wide apart in a straight line, maintaining balance on one leg while at the same time, lengthening one arm extended into the air. Notice the alignment of the back, which can be supported by a wall, as the extended legs and arms are elongated. The head is also turned toward the sky or ceiling which is part of maintaining balance with the other arm lengthening down to the floor. If it is difficult to reach the floor and support the body, a yoga block can provide assistance.
Half Moon pose is about alignment of the body, keeping the legs extended strong and the arms extended in a straight line. The grounded leg stands firm with toes straight forward. The beauty of this pose is the symmetrical alignment of the appendages, a key to balance. Hold the pose while deeply breathing for several minutes. In a few months, we will hold a yoga workshop on Balance for everyone to attend.
Join the yoga classes for fun and fitness:
Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. at Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park
Tuesdays and Fridays 1-2 p.m. ; and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. at Shield Medical Group, Sebring, north on U.S. 27 past Sun ’N Lake Blvd., Shield is on the east side of 27 at 4597 Casablanca Circle.