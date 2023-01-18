Yoga pose

Cynthia Buckwalter (left) and Mary Loe demonstrate “Lord of the Fishes” yoga posture.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

An anxious mind creates tension in the body. Thoughts do not automatically change without effort, just as performing difficult yoga twists are to awaken the body. However, the mind and body can expand beyond perceived limitations and break negative habit patterns, frustration and anxiety by learning moves to become more flexible.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, “anxiety is a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease, typically about an imminent event or something with an uncertain outcome.” The definition refers to anxiety being created as the result of an earlier occurrence of something said or done that creates frustration. The word anxiety has been used since the Fifteenth Century.

