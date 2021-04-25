The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce was joined by Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader to lend support to new APCC member Avon Park BBQ as they held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Friday, April 16. Located at 3 S. Lake Ave. in downtown Avon Park, the Avon Park BBQ Company will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Pitmaster Joel Vann has been in the restaurant and catering business for the past 15-plus years. Vann and his experienced staff have a passion for freshly prepared food that excites the palate.
Vann was former owner/operator of Good Buddies BBQ and Catering and competes in both FBA and KCBS Professional BBQ competitions. Good Buddies Competition BBQ team finished 4th overall in Florida BBQ in the 2015 season achieving two Grand Champions, 2 Reserve Grand Champions, 3rd Overall in Chicken, 3rd Overall in Pork and 5th Overall in Brisket.
Southern or American (traditional) barbecue will be offered in a dine-in or customer pickup manner.
For more information, orders, menu and catering information, call 863-201-7077, visit their Facebook Page or their website at www.avonparkbbq.com