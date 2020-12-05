SEBRING — The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce and NU-HOPE Elder Services Inc., both of whose head executives have gone to work for the Highlands County Board of County Commission, will spend their time before Christmas finding successors.
J.C. Shoop, chair of the chamber’s Executive Committee, said they have already received between 20-30 applications, maybe more, and have whittled those down to five finalists for interviews completed Friday.
“NU-HOPE has been my home for nearly 10 years,” said Ingra Gardner, outgoing executive director of Nu-Hope, who will now serve as Highlands County’s director of Community Projects. “I will definitely miss the challenges and unique opportunities presented.”
Board President Shawn Martz and the rest of the board have put together a search committee, but she didn’t know yet whether or not they had developed a list of candidates, or how many names they had. Two of the people on the committee also served on the committee that found and hired her when she was working in Chicago almost 10 years ago.
When asked who was on his list, Shoop declined Thursday to divulge names, as all are currently employed. However, he said finding a replacement for Liz Barber, who just left the chamber to work as the county’s legislative and grants coordinator, will not be easy.
“Liz [Barber] was a great asset at the chamber and I think she’ll be a bigger asset at the county [government],” Shoop said, adding that he told her she would be a “rock star” when she told him the news of her pending departure.
He said the organization needs someone as organized as Barber, who left the chamber with “a whole binder of procedures,” and also available for the members with new ideas and educational opportunities.
Shoop said Barber did that and more this summer when the chamber worked with the county in gathering business applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds distributed by the county. That was one of the ways, Shoop said, that Barber stepped up for chamber members.
Gardner, who will officially start with the county on Dec. 14 and spoke with the Highlands News-Sun in the midst of a busy day at NU-HOPE, said she couldn’t answer as to what qualifications would be ideal in her successor.
“I am quite confident that the [NU-HOPE] Search Committee has developed an exhaustive list of requirements,” Gardner said.
During her time at NU-HOPE, she said, the organization expanded the Lake Placid Thrift Store, relocated to a new office that doubles as the new site for the Sebring Thrift Store, and both moving and renaming the Lake Placid meal site to “Diamond Bistro” and the Avon Park meal site to “Diamond Farmhouse Kitchen, as well as a partnership with Emmanuel United Church for the Diamond Cafe.
“The common denominator is the fact that we (NU-HOPE) did not do that alone. It took our community to accomplish these things,” Gardner said. “Our accomplishments are the accomplishments of the community for the betterment of seniors and their caregivers.”
The chamber is in a good place right now, too, Shoop said. Barber’s last day was Nov. 27, and Shoop said the chamber plans to have someone to succeed her soon and ready to start by Jan. 1, 2021.
“We were very fortunate to have Liz [Barber] as long as we did,” Shoop said, because she took over when the chamber needed stability. “Seven years is a long time for a non-profit role.”