LAKE PLACID — There comes a time in everyone’s life when a change is evident — a new job, a new marriage, a new baby to name a few. After 19 years, Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Eileen May said the need for change has come.
May publicly announced her plans to retire on Wednesday by way of a press release. She has been thinking of retirement for a couple of months.
“I have been here a long time,” May said. “It’s just time.”
May said she would help with the transition. Jennifer Bush, who was hired in June as the administrative assistant, is now the acting executive director.
“I will remain here full time until the end of January,” she said. “Then I will go to part time in February and March. I have a lot of knowledge to share with Jennifer.”
May said she will not be traveling but will have more time to spend with her family and husband, who is also retired.
“I will continue to get up early and keep busy; I am very regimented,” she said. “I will be staying in Lake Placid and the chamber will always feel like it’s mine.”
Although May might have been thinking about retirement for a couple of months, it was a surprise to many.
“I was shocked,” Bush said. “I have known Eileen since I worked at the bank and she was a customer. She is an amazing woman to work with. She’s very knowledgeable and has integrity and grace. I have big shoes to fill. My main concern is filling those shoes as acting executive director.”
According to May, the board of directors will be advertising both the executive director job and the administrative assistant job. The board will interview and pick the person they feel is best for the job.
“You just know when the right person comes in,” May said. “We knew right away with Jennifer.”
Jessica Hart-Howard, president of the board, explained what May has meant to the chamber.
“Eileen has been the driving force in this organization for almost two decades,” Hart-Howard said in the press release. “Her legacy of service to the community and Chamber is evident everywhere you go. Eileen has provided consistent, knowledgeable leadership to the Chamber and will be greatly missed. We hope this allows her to spend more quality time with her family.”