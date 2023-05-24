Lake Placid’s annual Caladium Festival and Car & Bike Show this year will be two days instead of three days, Greater Lake Placid Chamber Executive Director Laura Bush told the Lake Placid Town Council.
“I am reserving the park for the Caladium Festival, June 28 and June 29, and the circle for July 29 for the the car show,” Bush told the council.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Hurricane Ian and other growing pains have led to a two-day, instead of the traditional three-day, festival for 2023.
One of the main highlights of the festival is the caladium bulbs and plant sale, where one can buy a variety of caladiums in different colors, sizes and shapes. People come from all over Florida to visit the festival and meet the families who grow the decorative plants.
Bush also asked the council to waive the refundable fees totaling $1,150 it charges the chamber for the use of Stuart Park and Devane Circle during the festival.
The council voted unanimously to waive the fees, which it has done in the past several years. The festival, with its bus tour of the local caladium fields, vendor booth rental fees, and other costs, brings a lot of money into the community.
Bush’s road closure requests, sign permits and other paperwork are already into the town administrator’s office, she said.
“Everything is in order, going the right chain of command, I think we’re good,” Bush told the council.