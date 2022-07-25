SEBRING — The Greater Sebring of Commerce will present the Sebring Christmas Parade and plans to introduce a new holiday event the day after the parade.
At Tuesday’s Sebring City Council meeting, Sebring Chamber of Commerce President Tenille Drury-Smith said the Chamber would be taking on the task of the Sebring Christmas Parade.
The Avon Park/Sebring Jaycees had been organizing the Sebring Christmas Parade.
“I think the Chamber used to do it,” Smith said. “We are taking it back and in conjunction with that we want to have a festival the next day.”
With the Christmas parade on Dec. 2 the downtown festival, dubbed Christmas on the Circle would be held Dec. 3 with a Merry Market 2 p.m.-9 p.m. and the Christmas Festival 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Smith said, the Merry Market on West Center Avenue would have people selling Christmas goodies and gifts and then at 5 p.m. they want to have a big family festival with entertainment and photo opportunities.
She has been in contact with John Spiegel, organizer of the Circle of Lights, to coordinate the festival so it complements to Circle of Lights, Smith said. He is really excited about this as well.
Smith asked Council to consider what will hopefully be a new tradition.
Councilman Mark Stewart said, it sounds really good to me; it is a lot of work.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said, it’s a great idea. Thank you.
Council approved the event with the stipulation that the City is provided proof of $1 million in liability insurance at least 10 days prior to the event.
A proposed flyer for the event in the Council agenda states: “A classic holiday festival & merry market hosted by the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce.”
The flyer states — food trucks, classic car shop, meet Santa, 50 plus vendors, kids activities, Southern snow showers every 30 minutes, scavenger hunt, gingerbread house decorating contest, queen’s activity corner and more.