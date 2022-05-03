Like most high school seniors, Chloe Chambers has a lot on her mind this time of year; high school graduation, gearing up for college and the like. Chambers does have one additional thing to think about, which is this weekend’s W Series opening doubleheader in Miami.
The W Series will serve as a support race for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, something that holds special meaning for Chambers.
“I’ve always loved Formula One,” she said. “I don’t even remember the first time I ever watched it. I’ve just always watched it. I guess that’s where my love for motorsports has come from.”
Chambers told her parents racing was something she wanted to try and after some research, they realized karting was the logical first step.
“Nowadays, almost every professional racecar driver comes through karting,” she said. “So I started racing go-karts when I was 8 years old. I just fell in love with it. And I guess that’s where the real passion started.”
While a number of young racers elect to do homeschooling, Chambers still attends class at Monroe-Woodbury High School in New York.
“I’ve been racing for a long time, so I guess just through the years, I’ve been able to come up with my own little system of how to get all my work done,” she said.
She also competes for the school’s swim team.
“I started swimming before I started racing,” Chambers said. “That’s where a lot of my passion for more head-to-head type of sports began. My brother, for example, likes soccer. I never really liked big team sports like that. I liked it being just myself, controlling everything and being able to see my competition visually.”
Chambers graduated karts last year and competed in the U.S. Formula 4 Championships, giving her a taste of formula racing, but more importantly, got her noticed by the W Series.
“My goal from 2019 when W Series first started was to try to get into it,” she said.
She was invited to a W Series tryout in Arizona, in which she impressed and eventually became one of the drivers selected for the 2022 season.
Chambers is on Caitlyn Jenner’s new Jenner Racing team, where she’ll be teammates with two-time series champion Jamie Chadwick.
“It’s an American team and I’m the only American in the series this year, so just that alone logically makes sense,” she said. “Also, me being one of the youngest drivers with Jamie, who’s won the championship twice, I can take a lot and learn from her, and also from Caitlyn, being the sportswoman she is.”
W Series is “a free-to-enter championship, launched in October 2018, that provides equal opportunities for women and eliminates the financial barriers that have historically prevented them from progressing to the upper echelons of motorsport.”
Despite being relatively young — Chambers will turn 18 next month — she is a role model for younger females and believes the W Series is a perfect place for her to be, as both want girls to realize they can do anything they set out to do.
“I’m involved in Shift Up Now, which is basically a group of women racers who try to empower other females in into STEM careers, male dominated careers,” she said. “I’ve always kind of been like a role model to them. But I think now now that I’m in W Series, I’ll have a bigger audience to show that.”
Chambers knows she has plenty to learn in the W Series, where she’ll be competing against some talented drivers, but also has some ambitious goals for the future.
“My ultimate goal has always been Formula One,” she said. “First and foremost, I grew up watching it, I’ve always followed it throughout my racing career. The reason I started racing was because of Formula One, so I’ve always kind of had my eyes set on Formula One.
“I also have a big interest in doing some IndyCar stuff and I’ve recently started getting into some sportscar racing, some endurance racing like the 24 Hours of Daytona or the 24 Hours of Le Mans and how much history is behind it. I’m open to doing basically anything, really.”
Chambers is also an ambassador for Gift of Adoption Fund.
“The cause, in general, is something my whole family is pretty aligned with,” she said. “My siblings and I are all adopted, all from different places and different times. But, our family was built on adoption. To be able to give adoption that kind of exposure in an area that doesn’t see it that much is something that is really cool to me.”
Racing wouldn’t be possible without sponsors and Chambers can count Monoflo International, MIR Raceline USA and 718 Innovations among her supporters.
With the first two races of the 2022 season just a few days away, Chambers was hopeful people would tune into the W Series and Sebring racing fans would be cheering for the lone U.S. driver in the field.
“I hope people come out and watch or watch it on TV, share all the (social media) posts and everything,” she said. “I think what W Series does and what it stands for is something that is really important. And it’s not just something that can only be applied to motorsports. You know, courage is a big thing in this and I think that that’s something that can be shared anywhere.”
The first practice session of the season will take place Friday, with qualifying and Race 1 taking place Saturday. The second race will take place Sunday.
Visit wseries.com to keep up with the series throughout the year.