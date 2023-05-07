In 2019, Elisabeth Ann Prendergast found herself as one of the Champion for Children finalists at the annual gala in Sebring.
As one of five, nominated for their work with children. She had spent years teaching her students to enjoy philanthropy through creative fundraising projects.
This year, after classes end for the summer at Cracker Trail Elementary School in Sebring, she’ll get a chance to organize the gala. She’s been hired as the new CEO for the Champion for Children Foundation in Sebring.
“My daughter is excited,” Prendergast said. “She’s asked, ‘Do I get to go?’”
Prendergast, who goes by “Liz,” said when she read that Carissa Marine would soon step down as CEO, she had no intention of leaving teaching behind her, but the Foundation is an extension of what she does.
The Student Leadership Team at Cracker Trail, established in 2014, has come up with new service projects every year. She said ever since the students visited and learned about the Foundation, they have supported it.
Kevin Roberts, founder and board chair of the Foundation, said the students impressed him with their inquisitiveness.
“They were prepared with questions,” Roberts said.
Prendergast said the students have also supported the Jade Jackson Fund to research and fight childhood cancer, as well as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Roberts said one thing that impressed the board about Prendergast is that her volunteerism has not been confined to her school. She’s been a summer reading camp teacher at Lake Placid Elementary, an Operation Hero facilitator with the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, and a Vacation Bible School teacher.
“Even after school, she still has a heart for service,” Roberts said. “She’s motivated to make this world a better place.”
Also, when her husband, Robert, was stationed in Germany, she served as a Functional Academic Skills Instructor at the Central Texas College European Campus and as a multi-age international school teacher at the International Christian School, both in Stuttgart, Germany.
Prendergast said she got a heart for volunteering from her parents. Her father was Pastor Emmett Garrison of The Church of the Nazarene, who passed away in 2009. As a Sebring High School graduate, class of 2001, her family moved to Sebring when she was in 10th grade.
There were times, she said, that her father didn’t take pay so he could help others. When they lived in West Palm Beach, Prendergast said, her mother gave to others so much she would bake cookies for people living in a nearby drug house.
Prendergast remembers cousins, aunts and uncles who gave to others: “That was their ministry.”
Roberts said Marine was with the Foundation almost two years, getting mentored before becoming CEO. Prendergast said she is eager to learn anything she needs to know, and get more people, especially youth, involved in the Foundation.