The Champion for Children Foundation in Sebring is the proud sponsor of the 2021 Highlander Awards Teen of the Year. It is certainly an appropriate category for the non-profit that serves children and families throughout Highlands County.
“It is the Champion for Children Foundation’s honor to help support the celebration of the Teen of the Year,” Carissa Marine, chief executive officer said. “Highlands County is filled with talented and ambitious youth, and what a blessing it is when they choose to put their skills and energy into bettering lives around them. As a community, may we always be striving to lovingly care for, patiently listen to, and actively cheer on our children, our future. Congratulations to all three finalists and this year’s Teen of the Year!”
Champion for Children Foundation has been helping children and their families for over 20 years. They have more than a dozen initiatives to help with everything from emergency rescue funds to domestic violence prevention. The newest program was just launched, Hope for Highlands. The new task force’s mission is to bring about awareness of trauma, how to recognize it and to provide healing from it.
To learn more about Champion for Children and the work the organization does, visit championforchildren.org.