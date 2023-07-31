Champion for Children had to say goodbye for now to two long-standing staff members this past month.
July, however, brought them two new people who, by all accounts, have fit right in as family.
Champion for Children said a fond farewell on July 21 to Administrative Assistant Lynn Mills and Family Support Specialist Tracey Thomas, both of whom left for family health reasons.
“As today is their last day with us we want to express how blessed and fortunate we have been to have worked alongside these absolutely amazing and beautiful ladies,” Foundation CEO Elisabeth Prendergast stated that day. “We will truly miss having them with us in the office.”
Succeeding them in the office, learning from them over the course of the month, have been Lourdes “Lou” Tasé as administrative assistant and Chantel S. Parris as Family Support specialist.
Tasé, who teaches 4-year-olds in voluntary pre-kindergarten at Lake Country Elementary School, said this was the first time in a while she didn’t teach summer school, and was getting a little stir-crazy.
Meanwhile, Prendergast, who was a high school teenager when she and Tasé worked together at a daycare, said she remembered Tasé posting on social media about needing a summer job.
“So, I reached out to her,” Prendergast said.
As for Parris, the Foundation posted about the opening and received multiple resumes, including Parris.
Prendergast and Madeleine “Anna” Leonhardt, director of Children’s Services, conducted interviews, and Parris was the last person.
“As soon as she left, we both knew she was the one,” Prendergast said.
They found in her someone genuine with a heart for what the Foundation does.
“Everyone will say this is so much more than a job,” Prendergast said. “She showed us her heart in the interview and it was clear when she told us this was a calling not a job.”
“They are excellent,” Leonhardt said. “They are such a wonderful team.”
Parris said her background as a child protection investigator for the Department of Children and Families has helped her move right into the role.
“I’m in my zone,” Parris said. “It meshes very well with my calling to minister to those in pain and encourage others [from the] inside out.”
Parris and Tasé both started on June 26. It doesn’t feel like five weeks, they said, especially not to Tasé, who was temporary and will start back teaching this coming week.
“I wish I could stay,” Tasé said. “It’s been a blast. I’ve met a lot of wonderful people.”
When asked about some of the successes they have seen in their time, they pointed to a recent Friday last-minute call for help and said timing is everything.
They were still at the office, finishing up loose ends before calling it a day, when a mother came by, frazzled. Her lights had been turned off.
She was driving by, saw the office on East Center Avenue and turned her car around.
“We helped her get her lights back on,” Parris said.
“That was a good afternoon,” Tasé said. “You never know the life you’re going to save. I didn’t know how much they help people in the community.”
Of course, staff at the Foundation wants people to come to them early for assistance. Staff is glad when they can calm people down from their worries, because that’s part of their job.
Providing hope and lending an encouraging word while meeting physical, emotional and spiritual needs is what it’s all about, Parris said.
“Even the littlest thing [to help,] it’s nice,” Tasé said. “If I won the lottery, I’d love to give money away.”
Prendergast said she’s had similar excitement from learning new things about the Foundation everyday, getting more involved with families and cases.
She’s also stayed busy planning the annual gala, to honor this year’s five nominees.
“It has been so neat to see it all from the inside,” Prendergast said.