SEBRING — Everywhere you look, there is news about the coronavirus. It is seemingly everywhere and it is all anyone can talk about. However, health officials warn, the bigger threat has been under our collective noses all the time in the form of influenza.
Dr. Cary Pigman said people are much more likely to get influenza than the coronavirus. He said similar to the flu, the elderly and those who have co-morbidities are at higher risk. He did say coronavirus is 10 times more lethal than influeza.
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Thursday confirming there were no cases of coronavirus in Florida. The Governor told reporters the state is “monitoring” 150 people, which is down from 700 at one time, the News Service of Florida reported on Friday.
Fifteen cases have been diagnosed in the United States, in addition to 47 cases among repatriated persons from high-risk settings, for a current total of 62 cases within the United States, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention website, as of Saturday at 5 p.m.
The first United States resident died of the virus in Washington state, it was announced Saturday.
The CDC estimates since Oct. 1, 2019 to Feb. 22 (week 8), “there have been at least 32 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths from flu.” There have also been 125 pediatric deaths.
“Make sure you are protected from the flu,” Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said. “You are much more likely to get influenza than the coronavirus.”
Dr. Brenda Longshore, superintendent of the School Board of Highlands County, wrote a letter to parents stating the board knows parents are concerned about the spreading of the coronavirus. Citing no cases in Florida, Longshore said they would continue to monitor and be proactive. They also gave simple precautions against respiratory illnesses.
“At this point, our primary focus is on flu prevention,” Longshore said.
Local hospitals are monitoring and preparing for the coronavirus.
“We’ve been monitoring and planning for coronavirus for several weeks and many of the protocols overlap with current procedures and steps we take to also help manage the flu, which by the way is double the number of cases in your area over this time last year and remains a much bigger threat to the community,” Richelle Hoenes, AdventHealth spokesperson, said in an email on Thursday.
Medical professionals said it is not too late to get a flu shot.
Race fans have already started camping and coming into the county and more will follow. Sebring International Raceway President and General Manager Wayne Estes told the Highlands News-Sun on Friday they are monitoring the CDC and “will provide updates for the fans” as needed.
Dr. Pigman spent time with the race teams last week in Austin and he said the WEC and IMSA teams are in good health.
Director of Public Relations for Highlands Regional Medical Center Lindsey Pierson responded on the hospital’s readiness for the coronavirus.
“At Highlands Regional Medical Center our team is closely monitoring the coronavirus and collaborating with other government agencies and health departments so that we are prepared to respond to this situation and protect public health,” she said. “Some of our proactive efforts include, educating patients with informative prevention signage, providing staff with protective masks and equipment, screening patients who may be at risk and engaging in weekly training and drills to ensure that the necessary processes are in place. We are committed to provide our patients and community with high-quality care as we continue to monitor the virus and other illnesses.”
AdventHealth stated its preparations:
•All AdventHealth facilities are following CDC guidelines and protocols regarding identifying, isolating and managing patients who may be infected
•Screenings guidelines have been provided to all facilities — we already have a standard protocol to take travel histories from patients so while this is part of the recommendation, it happens at all AdventHealth facilities regularly as standard operating procedure
•We also currently hand out masks as part of protocol in flu season — so someone with symptoms such as coughing, would be given a mask under standard operating procedure
•Infection Prevention specialists with expertise in respiratory viral illnesses are readily available
•Our supply chain leaders are working to ensure adequate supplies are available and we have not experienced any issues
•We have daily and weekly updates and monitoring of reports from international, national, state and local agencies (WHO, CDC, Florida Hospital Association, local health departments)
•All AdventHealth facilities are following reporting and testing procedures as recommended by the CDC and local health departments
Pigman said Rivkees and State Fire Marshal and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis are working on protocols for first repsonders.
For more information on the coronavirus, go to cdc.gov/covid19.