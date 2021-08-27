LAKE PLACID-- Christopher Michael Chancey, 29, of Lake Placid was arrested by officers from the Lake Placid Police Department on Monday evening. Chancey is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
According to the LPPD arrest report, Chancey and another male were arguing about clothing in a laundromat. Chancey allegedly went to vehicle where he retrieved a folding blade knife and chased the victim around the laundromat. The victim said he ran out the rear of the laundromat in fear.
Mr. Chancey was advised of his Miranda Rights and the officer that he never opened the knife. The report shows Chancey had a folding blade knife with blood on the blade.
There were three witnesses who saw the incident. They all told officers that Chancey was trying to get the victim out of the laundromat and fight him but he was not having it. The witnesses said Chancey went out to his car and came back with the blade opened. They said the defendant chased the victim out the back of the laundromat into the service alley.
The victim had no injuries.