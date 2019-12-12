Anyone who has studied management is very familiar with the term change agent. This is an individual or company brought into an organization to review how it operates and make recommendations or implement changes to make it efficiently and effectively accomplish its stated goals and objectives. One term you do not want to tell a change agent, especially one who has the power to make immediate adjustments in operations, is "We've always done it this way."
What is also universal is the change agent makes enemies at almost all levels. There is always someone who will disagree by both argument and out right sabotage. Another method is what has been called "constructive non compliance' ... implementing changes with subtle adjustments or as slowly as possible to doom them to failure.
The bottom line in all of this is the change agent will not win an internal popularity contest or a testimonial dinner, the latter because the agent often upsets some very high-ranking members of the management team as well. In most cases, change agents are usually brought in from the outside to preserve the health working environment of internal employees.
Having been a change agent on a few occasion I have the scars to prove it. The bottom line of all this is that the change agent was brought in because something has to be changed and in a well-entrenched organization, such as the U.S. government, the battle is often not pretty.
We are watching this play out in real time in our nation's capitol and there will be scars. Are they worth it? When I look back at some of the programs I recommended, some have been changed and upgraded but they still exist and the organization is better for it. That makes up for the scars.
Ralph Page
Sebring