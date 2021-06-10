SEBRING — It would be ideal if a side-by-side display of a historical photograph of the Washington Heights community but unfortunately, we have been unable to locate one.
Just a short walk from the “City on the Circle” is the community of Washington Heights. As with many older neighborhoods, Washington Heights needs both aesthetic and infrastructure improvements. Recognizing these needs, a group of local community leaders, current and former residents, as well as business owners, have come together to form a non-profit organization to promote increased public participation in local government, and work towards making local government more responsive to the community’s needs.
The newly formed Washington Heights Community Action Network (WHeCAN) will be a 501©3 organization with a vision for the future of the businesses and families of Washington Heights. WHeCAN’s vision is “to foster a vibrant, prosperous and growing Washington Heights neighborhood through extraordinary community engagement, empowerment, and development.”
The Washington Heights Community Action Network’s (WHeCAN) Board of Directors are: founding member Angel Wiggins, president and CEO; founding member Megan Toney, vice president; Winnie George McGhee, treasurer; Aisha Alayande, communications director; Robert Olds, chair of large projects; LaVaar Scott and Teresa Hall, both members at large.
Speaking of the goals of WHeCAN, Wiggins said, “WHeCAN is a grassroots organization of community stakeholders who have come together to act as the voice of the Washington Heights community seeking to influence governmental decisions that affect us within our neighborhoods ... where we live, work, play, shop, study and raise our families.”
Wiggins further stated that she and Toney have attended CRA public meetings, made presentations, as well as worked alongside Kristie Vasquez, executive director of the City of Sebring’s CRA, for the past three months to identify, prioritize and coordinate improvements in Washington Heights.
“It’s important to see Washington Heights succeed. This is a partnership that we look forward to growing in the near future” Vasquez stated.
David Liedel, chair of the Sebring CRA, said, “I have had many ideas about improving the CRA district, which includes Washington Heights, for a number of years. My ideas are grandiose, and I’m pleased that there is someone that we can now begin to make these ideas come to fruition.”
The City of Sebring and Highlands County commissioners have approved several immediate and future projects to improve roads and sidewalks. In addition, improvements to Mary Toney Park will include a water fountain and seating for the current pavilion.
WHeCAN’s Board of Directors has requested of the CRA that $1 million be allocated to improvements in Washington Heights over the next three to five years.
One of the many goals to better serve the families of the Washington Heights community is addressing access to healthy food choices.
Wiggins shared, “We are excited to announce that the CRA and the county has been so gracious to donate land for the creation of a community garden in Washington Heights.”
With much hope for the future of Washington Heights, WHeCAN has begun research to identify available grants for the revitalization of the community’s only grocery store, Olds Family Grocery.
If you live, work, own property or a business in Washington Heights, you are a stakeholder in the community. You are invited to be part of this neighborhood organization, and help to change and empower your community. For more information about WHeCAN, contact Wiggins at angelhwiggins@gmail.com.