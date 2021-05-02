One of my favorite quotes is “the only constant in life is change.” Change is ever present, especially in our new COVID world where rules, recommendations and policies seem to change frequently.
I saw a recent statistic that Florida’s population growth rate is at 14% while the rest of the U.S. is at 7%. Change is coming to Highlands County whether we want it or not. So, the question is, how do we be a part of change versus fight it?
When making tourism marketing decisions, we always strive to keep tabs on “traveler sentiment.” How does the traveler feel about making travel decisions, why are they traveling, when and how do they book their travel, how long are they away from home, etc. The answers to these questions help us make marketing decisions to influence our target audience: tourists.
When COVID first started last year, we quickly turned our attention to “resident sentiment” or “how does the resident feel about travelers coming to the area?” Will locals feel comfortable with people from other counties and states coming here?
While considering “resident sentiment” today it makes me think about the different changes impacting our community. I often here that there is “nothing to do in Highlands County” or “there’s nothing for kids here.” There are a lot of ideas and “wants” but often not a lot of compromise given to get the desired outcome.
On one hand, there is change that everyone agrees on, such as the Lake Istokpoga facility improvements the TDC is working on at both Windy Point and Istokpoga Park. These improvements will benefit fishing tournaments held at each location and will allow for more tournament anglers (many coming from outside Highlands County) to participate, which increases the local tourism economic impact. These improvements will also benefit the local fishing community as well. It is a win-win project.
Then there is change that appears to have groups with differing desired results. For example, do we move the Sebring Public Library to develop the downtown Sebring waterfront? Does the library stay where it is? While I have my own personal opinion on this topic, it really comes down to change. Is the majority — not just the vocal minority — of resident sentiment in favor of this change? How do we work together to accommodate the wants and needs of all residents? How will the library location, wherever it is, impact future plans and opportunities for change?
As our “resident sentiment” changes on a variety of topics and our community evolves, I encourage you, as an engaged Highlands County resident, to listen to everyone’s viewpoint and work together to find a solution.
“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past and present are certain to miss the future.” – John F. Kennedy
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com and follow us on social media: @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20+ years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.