SEBRING — From Fortune Boulevard to Whisper Lake Circle, the Sebring Fire Department will start on Thursday covering the businesses and roadway along U.S. 27.
Capt. Austin Maddox, public information officer for Sebring Fire Department, said it should be a smooth change of the guard for the portion the city annexed last year, from Flare Road to Bayview Street.
“We’ve run through that section of highway to get to other calls,” Maddox said of Engine 15-1 out of Station 15 on the highway along the south end of Lake Jackson.
In addition, he said, Highlands County Fire Rescue still has West Sebring Station 10 on Hammock Road, West Sebring Station 9 off Sebring Parkway and Sun ‘N Lake Station 7 beside AdventHealth Sebring, all within easy reach of that stretch of road.
The biggest change, Maddox said, is the approximate 100 or more businesses in the annexed portion, which includes such areas as those around Aldi, which was already itself in the city; Alan Jay Kia and IHOP; The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse; Outback, the former Pier One Imports and other Lakeshore Mall outparcels; Alan Jay Nissan, and The Shops at Shelby Crossing.
Anticipated property tax revenue from this overall area is estimated at $500,000. Businesses there will also pay direct fire assessment to the city and not the county.
It also includes, fully, the U.S. 27 intersections at Thunderbird Road, New Life Way/Bayview Street, Flare Road, Vicki Drive and Sparrow Avenue. When asked about getting injured motorists out of their cars, Maddox said Sebring Fire recently acquired battery-operated hydraulic cutting tools and staged them on Engine 15-1. Should there be a severe crash, firefighters can jump out and begin freeing people without having to hook up hydraulic hoses to a truck-based power unit.
Maddox said inspectors have been out in the area checking with businesses owners about access to buildings after hours and preparing plans of attack should one of those buildings catch fire.
“We were on the roof of Lowe’s yesterday,” Maddox said Tuesday.
Hydrants and access should not be a problem, but the city also has contingency plans as well as interlocal agreements with the county, should additional water be needed.
Earlier this year, Sebring Police Department administration determined they would need three more officers for that area. When asked about firefighter numbers, Maddox said that Chief Robert Border felt the current number of fire crew members per shift could handle anything that happens.
There could be more members per shift, depending on negotiations in progress now between Sebring Professional Firefighters Local 3210 and the city. The negotiations are still in progress.
“We’re going to do like we always do: We go in with a full head of steam,” Maddox said.
As the city grows, Maddox expects the fire department will grow with it. How it will do that remains to be seen.