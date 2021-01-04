The House did pass a COVID-19 relief bill, back in May. Not loaded with "pork." That's a totally different bill called the NDAA, passed every year to fund our military. Two totally unrelated standalone bills. Get the facts, not "fake news."
Menuchin (for POTUS) negotiated these bills and can't seem to get it together now; this is not the "House's" fault. "COVID refugees" are Americans who will be homeless, hungry and broke, due to the government's inept response to this virus. The "embarrassment" of vaccine distribution is just another failure.
Where was all your outrage at the "pork" spending for the last 80 years when the NDAA came up? Leave the blame and B.S. where it should be.
"Chaos" and "wish lists" from entities, who are not concerned about the American people's real problems, aren't doing their job. The "distractions" and "sideshow" about a duly run election has been nothing more than un-American. This has all been thrown out of court, by duly appointed judges. These attorneys concede "There is no fraud!" when standing before the court. You see, when you lie in court, you go to jail.
These "attorneys" aren't willing to do jail time for anyone. They do, however, contribute to the financial fleecing of innocent people and "gaslighting" those who don't know facts. "Political theatrics" has made us the laughing stock of the world. "Russian bounties on troops and Russian hacking." Where's the outrage? Crickets, huh? ... I pray for our nation.
Michelle Gresham
Avon Park