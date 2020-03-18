Due to the cancellation of all sporting events, we have made some adjustments to your daily newspaper. The B section will now consist of the legal advertisements, classifieds, comics and puzzles. The Lottery has been moved to A2. Please be patient with us while we adapt to a new temporary routine.
Changes in your newspaper
