Sexual assault and child abuse are not easy subjects to talk about but they occur in our community far too often.
Many cases go unreported because of the victims’ belief that somehow they are to blame. Sadly, many victims are too young to even know the ramifications of an assault perpetrated upon them.
April is both Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month to promote awareness that these societal problems are not the victim’s fault and should be reported. More importantly, these awareness campaigns promote education and prevention to reduce, and hopefully some day eliminate, these crimes.
Putting an end to these crimes is society’s responsibility. No one likes talking about these crimes, but this community is failing its most vulnerable residents by ignoring the problem and hoping it goes away.
The statistics from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network — the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization — and the National Sexual Violence Resource Center are horrific.
■ An American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds.
■ Only 25 of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison.
■ 91.9% of women are sexually assaulted by an intimate partner or acquaintance.
The statistics from TexProtects, the official chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America, are just as bad.
■ In Texas, more than four children die from abuse or neglect on average every week, 184 children are confirmed victims daily, and more than seven children are maltreated every hour.
■ More than 80% of child abuse cases in Texas are the result of neglect.
■ About 90% of child abuse victims know their abuser.
Victims of abuse are often conflicted about how they feel about themselves, according to Texas District Attorney Janet Cassels.
“Frequently, victims feel a sense of shame,’’ Cassels said. “Children have trouble dealing with these situations, even bigger kids.”
Not all adult victims are the victims of sexual assault, according to Cassels. Some may have lived with a batterer and feel a sense of shame that they allowed themselves to be treated this way. Worse, she said, some have issues where they feel a misguided sense of having deserved it.
Substance abuse and financial insecurity also are contributing factors, Cassels said, calling substance abuse a huge factor and really prevalent in the vast majority of cases her office handles.
“There is nothing fair about being a victim,” she said. “But the best you can do is try to assist them through the process and try to put them in touch with the resources that may be able to help.
“And just understand, there is work for the victims to do that can’t be done for them. You can try that, but everybody is an individual, and those that manage best have some support, even outside of the system.”
Those resources include the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas, which tries to provide relief and support to abuse victims.
Advocates who work for the center are trained to provide counseling in various capacities. The center operates a safe house as well as a number of client services, including support groups. The center also advocates for those who believe they may be witnessing cases of abuse, helping them find the words to speak up and provide support to the victim.
In cases where sexual assault has been reported, local authorities look to Harold’s House for assistance. The local child advocacy center provides a forensic interview of the alleged assaults, as well as a SANE exam from a qualified forensic nurse who is specialized in conducting evidentiary exams of sexual assaults. While Harold’s House is a child advocacy center, its sexual assault services are not only for young victims.
Both the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center and Harold’s House provide their services at no cost.
Chances are someone in your life is a survivor of sexual harassment, assault or abuse, even if they have never shared their story with you. Preventing sexual assault and child abuse is up to each of us. What we say and do every day sends a message about our beliefs and values.
So what do you believe?
An editorial from the Lufkin (Texas) Daily News.