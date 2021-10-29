Just One. Just one day, one conversation, one relationship, one child. These are some of the examples that teachers gave at Avon Park High School during a training at the beginning of the school year when they were asked what “Just One” meant to them. The consensus was that by reaching even one child, they have the potential to make the world a better place, and a new initiative at APHS is working to do just that.
Teachers Allison Rapp and Bo Jackson are working together in a new hybrid position that focuses on the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) for students at Avon Park High. Principal Danielle Erwin shared that at APHS supporting the whole child is a priority. “Students have to be in attendance in order to learn, and this is why it is so important for us to put these lessons and supports in place so that our students learn the necessary skills needed to be strong both emotionally and academically” she added.
The Social Emotional Learning component consists of dedicated time during the school’s advisement period Monday through Thursday. The first 15 minutes of each class is dedicated to working through Purpose Prep, the district adopted curriculum utilized to meet the state’s mandatory five hours of SEL education as outlined in legislation. Rapp, who leads the SEL section of this initiative, shared that “In addition to this curriculum, there are supplemental, meaningful lessons and activities to encourage dialogue about mental health and offer resources to help students with anything they may be struggling with.”
Rapp said that they are working to remove the stigma that at times is associated with talking about mental health, and making students aware that it is OK to ask for help and supports. She stressed that it is critical that students have a safe place to talk about issues, and that through a variety of SEL activities, such as participating in the #realconvo challenge by covering the school with positive messages of hope and strength during Suicide Prevention Month in September and a school wide book study planned for the spring, students are seeing that it is OK to seek help, and that there are supports all around them.
The students have been extremely receptive to the new focus on mental health.
“The general message is that they finally feel ‘seen’ and ‘heard.’ Many have taken advantage of the resources that have been made available to them and have taken further steps to improve their mental health, and the staff has acknowledged the need for SEL at APHS and has welcomed the new curriculum,” Rapp said.
Jackson coordinates the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports portion of this work, with Assistant Principal Hilary Hathaway overseeing the administrative aspects. Jackson said the success of the program keeps him busy across campus.
PBIS strives to consistently reward positive actions that go above and beyond the expected behavior at APHS. The school has established a motivational currency system, where students can receive “BRed Bucks” for their actions. That stands for getting caught being Red- R= Respectful, E= Engaged, D= Disciplined. Students can spend these bucks at Big Red’s General Store, which stocks a variety of items from snacks to useful school tools and supplies.
To ensure this is meaningful, the inventory reflects items that students ask for, or school items that students often need for class. These BRed Bucks can also be saved up for larger purchases, such as access to the school’s soon to be open Red Zone recreational room.
In the Red Zone students can gather during lunch or special occasions to play games such as ping pong and air hockey, and play classic video games on the room’s 75-inch screen. Teachers can also set class-level goals for their advisement period students, and once the class goal is met they may reserve the room for the group. The Red Zone, made possible by donations and support from the local community, is nearing completion, and will be supervised by Rapp and Jackson.
Hathaway said, “I am proud of the progress our PBIS team has made this year and the hard work that has went into refocusing our efforts with positive behavior supports. Mrs. Rapp and Mr. Jackson have done an excellent job at providing opportunities to ensure APHS is consistently celebrating students who are caught being ‘RED’ and celebrating faculty and staff who support our students’ efforts.”
Jackson added, “The students are excited and enjoying the BRed Bucks. I’m always being asked about earning them by students, and teachers are really encouraging and celebrating students.”
Asked about the importance of this initiative, Jackson said, “For me it is about the school and the students being the best they can be. All of my family went to school here, and I graduated from here, and I take pride in what we do.”
Rapp and Jackson shared that it is not just the students who are being recognized. APHS students have been nominating employees school wide for employee of the month, and they have gotten over 400 nominations since school started. Students have recommended teachers, custodians and School Resource deputies for this honor. With the nominations the students must write why the individual deserves the honor for going above and beyond in their service to the students of APHS. The monthly winner receives a framed certificate, but all nominees get copies of their nomination letters. Principal Danielle Erwin said that this is tremendously uplifting for the staff members, and that seeing the comments written by students is reinforcement of the positive impact they are having on the lives of children.
Erwin said that students, staff and the community have been through so much over the last few years, and she feels that a program like this is necessary to help strengthen the community as a whole.
Rapp added, “We are just getting started. Once the Red Zone is open, we anticipate a boost in the positive behavior at APHS. The excitement is building among students and they are seeking out opportunities to positively impact the campus.”
The answers to the question, “What does Just One mean to you?,” at the start of the school year were varied, and every answer was correct. Through each student and staff member having just one conversation, saying just one hello, and reaching just one student through this new initiative, APHS is well on its way to reaching its goal of making the world a better place.