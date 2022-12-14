LAKE PLACID — The “Hometown Christmas” parade was merry and bright, though a preponderance of Grinches tried to steel the show. The Grinchiest of Grinches were soon brought low. Their hearts grew soft in the presence of children with their eyes all aglow as they stared in wonder at the fake snow.

A variety of vehicles came by ones and by twos, by three wheels and more. They came on rollerblades, hoverboards, floats and boats and even horseback. Fire trucks and police cars drove by with their lights much to the patron’s delight.

Recommended for you