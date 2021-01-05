COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn less than two seasons after he led the franchise to the playoffs.
Lynn is the sixth NFL coach fired this season, joining Houston’s Bill O’Brien, Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Detroit’s Matt Patricia, Adam Gase of the New York Jets and Jacksonville’s Doug Marrone.
Los Angeles won its final four games to finish 7-9, but it wasn’t enough to save Lynn’s job.
“I’m not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “This is a results-driven business, and simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations.”
Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first Black head coach in franchise history. He went 34-32 with Los Angeles, but just 12-20 over the last two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract.
Los Angeles started 0-4 during Lynn’s first season in 2017, but finished 9-7 after winning six of the last seven games. That served as a springboard to 2018 as the Chargers went 12-4, which tied for the best record in the AFC. They defeated Baltimore in the wild card round before losing to New England in the divisional playoffs.
Trying to repeat that success has been elusive. They are 7-16 since the start of last season in games decided by eight points or fewer.
The Los Angeles opening could be one of the more intriguing ones of the offseason. The franchise moved into SoFi Stadium this season, but also has a talented nucleus with Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James.
Herbert is favored for Offensive Rookie of the Year after setting a rookie record with 31 touchdown passes. He said he got a text that Lynn was dismissed.
“I have learned so much from him and enjoyed my time with him,” Herbert said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty. You have to rely on the guys and the locker room and depend on them if we want to get better.”
General manager Tom Telesco has one year remaining on his contract and he will be hiring his third head coach. He is 61-69 during his tenure with only two playoff appearances in eight seasons.
Telesco has done well drafting skill position players, but his free agent signings have not panned out. The team needs upgrades on the offensive line along with linebacker and cornerback.
Marshall won’t renew football coach Doc Holliday’s contract
Marshall coach Doc Holliday is out after 11 seasons with the Thundering Herd, following the school’s announcement Monday that it would not renew his contract.
Holliday was named Conference USA coach of the year, but the Thundering Herd lost their final three games of the season after starting 7-0 and moving up to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll.
Holliday, 63, went 85-54 at Marshall, including 6-2 in bowl games. His six-year contract was set to expire on June 30.
“I want to thank Doc Holliday for the leadership he has provided this program over the past 11 seasons,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said in a statement. “In addition to his success on the field, he ran a clean program, graduated his student-athletes and prepared young men for life after football.”
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said a search committee led by Hamrick is being formed to help identify candidates to replace Holliday. The university said Hamrick won’t comment publicly until the job has been filled.
Holliday, a West Virginia native, said on Twitter that “I’ve always strived to build and leave the program better than I found it.
“I’m proud to leave the program in a great place.”
Marshall’s defense led the nation with 13 points allowed per game and gave up the second-fewest yards at 279 per game. But Marshall was outscored 59-23 in its final three games.
Holliday led Marshall to the 2014 Conference USA championship and two other appearances in the title game, including this season. Under him, Marshall had three straight 10-win seasons from 2013-15.
Marshall was the first head coaching job for Holliday, who is known as a solid recruiter and spent three decades as an assistant, most of them at West Virginia. When Holliday took over in 2010, Marshall hadn’t had a winning season since 2003.