SEBRING — The last team standing in the undefeated ranks for the Highlands County Chargers youth football organization after the Flag and Junior teams experienced their first loss of the season against the Clewiston Cougars, is the Pee Wee team, who used a touchdown in the last minute of the game to beat the Cougars 14-7 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Highlands County came in ranked No. 3 in the Mid Florida Football and Cheer Conference (MFFCC) power ranking and Clewiston came in at No. 5 in a game that lived up to the hype.
Highlands County came out of the chute in full gallop to start the game as they took their first possession on a 60-yard drive that was capped off with a 10-yard run by Matwoin Bryant with the extra point by Joshua Patterson to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Then it became a defensive struggle for the rest of the first half as neither team mounted a real threat until the Chargers reached the Cougars’ 8-yard line late in the first half, only to have it stall with a fourth down incomplete pass in the end zone to keep the score at 7-0 going into the half.
The Cougars shocked the Chargers on the second half kickoff, returning to the Chargers’ 1-yard line and scoring on the next play to tie the game at 7.
Two defenses not accustomed to giving up points, lived up to their reputations as neither team scored with the score still even at 7 with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter.
At that point, Highlands County forced a turnover on downs, stopping the Cougars short on a run play to take over on their own 45-yard line.
Two runs by Bryant, one to the left side and one to the right got the ball to the 24-yard line with 3:30 left in the game.
It appeared that the Clewiston defense was going to step up again after tackling Daymien Terry for a huge loss, until the Clewiston player decided to stand over and taunt Terry, drawing the unsportsmanlike conduct flag and giving new life to the Charger offense, giving the them a first-and-1 at the 15.
Three plays later, Bryant scored on a 12-yard run to the left side and with the extra point, the Chargers took a 14-7 lead with 1:02 left on the clock.
The Charger defense held as time ran out on the Cougars to give Highlands County the 14-7 win and remain undefeated at 6-0 and dropping Clewiston to 4-2 on the season.