SEBRING — The lawyer defending John Falango says he’ll wait to seek dismissal of the charges his client faces for shooting and killing a mother bear and her cub.
Attorney Robert Tucker told County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour Tuesday morning that talks with Assistant State Attorney Gary Ellis to dismiss some misdemeanor wildlife violations were going well.
“Based on my conversations with Mr. Ellis, I think that this case may work out,” Tucker said. “I am going to speak to Mr. Ellis again and if we can’t reach an agreement, we’ll set a hearing for a motion to dismiss.”
Members of Bear Warriors, a nonprofit organization that educates the public and lobbies for the protection of Florida black bears, have been appearing at Falango’s hearings for the past several months. They were in the courtroom as Tucker addressed Ritenour. Falango, who said he feared for his life and property when he fired on the bears, was not required to be present. Members of Bear Warriors gathered outside the courtroom to discuss what they’d heard.
“I’m actually infuriated because justice delayed is justice denied,” said Katrina Shadix, executive director of Bear Warriors. “And to have the audacity to bring up a dismissal? Oh no, uh uh.”
Ellis’ boss, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz, would not comment on plea negotiations or Tucker’s play to have a judge drop the charges.
“As to potential plea negotiations (if any) or positions on defense motions, I need to let those matters play out in court,” Kromholz said.
In February, however, the prosecutor said his office was prepared to try Falango.
“We have spoken to our witnesses and the state is ready for trial,” Kromholz said in February. “Our office is very concerned with the protection of our state wildlife and encourages citizens to act within the law.”
Tucker’s July 11 motion to dismiss is based on the Constitution’s ban on charging a defendant more than once for the same crime. Because Falango, a Sun ‘N Lake resident, fired on four bears in his tree, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission multiplied each charge by four counts.
Falango, 43, has pled not guilty to four counts each of: killing or attempting to kill black bears out of season; killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit; killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs; and using improper methods, such as the .380 pistol and ammunition he used to kill them.
Tucker’s motion argues that Florida had not declared a black bear season at the time of the shooting, so Falango could not be charged with hunting bears out of season. He also argues that killing black bears without a permit (another set of four charges) is the same as killing them out of season and so, double jeopardy. Tucker also argues that Falango only killed two bears, which means the charges tied to the surviving bears should not stand.
According to the FWC citation from the November 2021 incident, Falango saw the bears after returning from an early morning foray with his dog. When his dog chased the female bear and her three cubs up a tree, Falango parked his golf cart in his garage, went into his house, and emerged with a Hi-Point .380 pistol.
He shined a flashlight on the bears and fired multiple times. One cub fell out of the tree and Falango shot it again after it hit the ground, the complaint states. After he went inside to call FWC to report the shooting, the mother bear walked approximately 100 feet from the tree before she died of her injuries, reports said. The FWC captured and relocated one cub, and the fourth cub ran off.
Each first-degree misdemeanor charge can bring a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.