APTOPIX Italy Migrants

Migrants disembark from the Humanity 1 rescue ship run by the German organization SOS Humanitarian, in the port of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy, early Sunday.

 SALVATORE CAVALLI/AP PHOTO

CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-operated migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities conducted a medical selection of the passengers and did not allow 35 to get off, acting under directives from Italy’s far-right-led government.

The Humanity 1 was ordered to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants. They included women with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies.

