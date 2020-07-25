Charles M. Strickland Jr.
Charles Mitchell Strickland Jr., age 34, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born July 19, 1985 in Avon Park, Florida to Charles Mitchell Strickland Sr., and Kim Bryan. Charles loved to fish and had a heart for helping others.
He is survived by wife, Kristen Strickland of Lakeland, Florida; son, Ethan Strickland; fiance, Jonie Bentz of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Natalie Strickland; mother, Kim Stewart (Joe) of Okeechobee Florida; father, Charles M. Strickland Sr. (Deana) of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Bradley Strickland of Texas, and Kevin Coatney, Sam Coatney, and Dylan Strickland, all of Sebring, and a host of extended family.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com