LAKE PLACID — The Town of Murals lost a pillar of its community on Jan. 4, 2023 when Charles L. Reynolds Jr. died. Reynolds has left a lasting legacy, not one of gold or fame, but the deepest admiration of friends and family.
By all accounts, Reynolds’ faith, family and friends were of utmost importance to him. In fact, all people were important to him.
His friends remember him fondly. Reynolds invested in the youth of the community. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Placid. After graduating from Lake Placid High School, he would earn a bachelor’s degree in business from Florida Southern College.
“Charles never met a stranger,” his friend Paula Sapp said. “He was always welcoming to everyone. He always had a greeting or a wave. He was a true southern gentlemen.”
Sapp knew Reynolds for many years and greatly admired him. To Sapp, he was more than a friend, Reynolds was a mentor throughout her life.
“He taught me how to be in many ways,” she said. “He had a heart of gold. He was a true representative of a Godly man.”
Sapp remembers him as one of the hardest working men she has ever known. Among other traits, she said, he was always positive and smiling. She also said he had a beautiful singing voice and performed solo and with the choir at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid.
Even after losing a child in a tragic accident, his first wife, Anne, and he kept their faith. The couple erected the Rob Reynolds Hall at Memorial United Methodist Church in his honor. The couple had three children – Rob, Leigh Anne Dohmann and Greg. Anne and Charles were married for 51 years. The couple, along with friends, were co-founders of the Interlake Academy.
“God just shined from him daily,” Sapp said.
Charles married Mary Jeane (Morse) Lykes after the passing of his first wife. His step-children are Charles Parkhill Lykes III, Brandon Lykes and Mason Nell Lykes.
Reynolds had several grandchildren and he enjoyed spending time with them and other family members.
Reynolds was a humble man who served on many boards in the community. He never looked for accolades. Sapp said he was generous to everyone with his talents, time and treasure and never expected anything in return.
Among the many hats Reynolds wore, he was a founding member of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association in 1990. He was an excellent steward of the land entrusted to him. Ray Royce, executive director of the HCCGA, will miss his friend and colleague.
“His family continues to be active in agriculture today,” Royce said. “My condolences to the family. He was not just an innovative citrus grower, but the epitome of a true Christian gentleman.”
Royce said he always enjoyed interacting with Reynolds. He said Lake Placid and Highlands County lost a “true treasure” in his passing.
“He was just a great example of who we should aspire to be,” Royce said.
He led by example and showed everyone respect and compassion, his friend said.
Charlie Wilson is the treasurer for HCCGA and has known Reynolds his whole life. Wilson admired Reynolds as a man, as well as a citrus grower.
“He was the hardest working man I have ever known,” Wilson said. “Charles was not one to be outworked.”
Of the many, many memories Wilson has of Reynolds, his generosity and kindness toward others is a standout.
“If he saw a need, he took care of it,” Wilson said of his friend. “That’s just the kind of guy he was.”
Wilson also said time is the only thing in life you can never get back and Reynolds shared his with anyone.
“He meant the world to me,” Wilson said. “They broke the mold when Charles was made. My day was always better after speaking to him.”
You just knew there was something special about Reynolds just by looking at him, Wilson said.
“His life was a living testament to what it meant to be a Godly man,” Wilson said.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Memorial United Methodist Church at Kent Avenue in Lake Placid. Food and fellowship will follow in the Rob Reynolds Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hearts for Missions, Memorial United Methodist Church.