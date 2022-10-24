Charlotte South Carolina Football

Charlotte coach Will Healy talks to an official during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Sept. 24, in Columbia, S.C.

 ARTIE WALKER JR./AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA.

“We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” said Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. “He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.”

