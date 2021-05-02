This home is at 1851 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $790,000 and is listed by Laura Shirley with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Absolutely charming vintage 1922 home on the sandy shores of Lake Jackson! This glorious home has a new roof with solar panels, new HVAC systems, new appliances in the main home as well as all three rental units on the property.
The front entryway has beautiful new pavers and the original hardwood floors in the home have been refinished. Step inside and Wow! the grand staircase and wide foyer. To the right is the living room, sun room and library. To the left is the dining room and kitchen with breakfast nook.
Upstairs are the five large bedrooms (two with lake views), two baths and laundry room. This home has so many windows to let in the natural light.
Also on the property is a basement apartment, the poolside apartment and another apartment, all one bedroom/one bath/kitchen/living room and washer and dryer. Lakeside pool with deck and cabana. The dock has a rare boathouse with plenty of room for toys. There are new gutters on the main home as well as screened-in porch overlooking the lake!
This complex has so much rental potential for potential bed and breakfast – definitely AirBnB! This home is located in the CRA district and grants may be available.
For more information, contact Laura Shirley with RE/MAX Realty Plus at 863-441-4742 or email laura@highlandshometeam.com or visit her website www.highlandshometeam.com.