This home is at 1851 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $825,000 and is listed by Laura Shirley with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you love old homes, you’ll love this charming 1922 home on the sandy shores of Lake Jackson. This beautiful home has a new roof with solar panels, new HVAC system, new appliances and old wood floors have been restored to their original beauty.
All rooms are generous in size and include in the downstairs a wide spacious foyer, formal living room, library with built in cabinets, sun room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook, butler’s pantry and sunroom. Upstairs are five bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room and a wide hallway. The master bedroom has beautiful lake views and a built-in bookcase.
This home has a lot of the original hardware, and unique chandeliers.
You’ll love watching the sunsets from the back porch or enjoy from the pool or boat house.
From the kitchen, you can take the steps down to the basement — ideal for a workshop, mancave or other uses and includes an additional bath (has not been renovated).
This property is zoned multi-family and includes three additional apartments. All apartments are one bedroom/one bath/kitchen/living room and include washers and dryers in each apartment. There is beautiful terrazzo floors in the apartments and all have new appliances.
You can turn the home into additional rental property, do an AirBnB or live there and enjoy the income from the apartments to make your mortgage payment plus more! The dock and boathouse have just been redone and it’s one of the rare enclosed boat houses on the lake that has been “grandfathered” in. So much potential for income or pure enjoyment in this lovely vintage home.
