Hiking along the rolling, sandy hills dotted with pine trees, the bird song was tremendous. I heard the calls of tufted titmice, bobwhite quail, blue jays, red-headed and red-bellied woodpeckers, white-winged doves, and something else. Tickling my ears a few times, I wondered aloud what I was hearing, but then it was gone.
Turning a bend, I saw a pair of great crested flycatchers. Their “burt-burt-burt” was melodious, but that was not what I had heard. Just then I saw a flash of red. Dismissing it as the male of the drabber olive-hued female cardinal I saw nearby, I looked in another direction. Just then the sound of “pit-ti-tuck” called again and I quickly raised my camera. Snapping pictures of what I had originally mentally waved off as a male cardinal, I then raised my binoculars and spotted him.
A bold crimson male summer tanager sat in the pine tree calling. He then flew a bit closer, and I pointed out his presence to my hiking companion. Amazingly, this was our second summer tanager of this year. Delighted to have spotted this beauty again, I noticed his feathers shining in the sunlight against the dark bark of the pines. He was gorgeous. As he flew off, we heard the distinctive call once again- “piki-tuki-tuk.”
Summer tanagers are similar in size to the northern cardinal and males boast as bold a hue though more of a warm, orange-red than crimson. Completely solid red, they lack any body or facial markings and have a pale, almost flesh-toned bill that seems rather large for their face. Migrating as far away as middle South America for the winter months, south Florida is on their migratory pathway as they return for the summer- thus the seasonal notation in their name- summer tanager.
Adult female summer tanagers are an overall bright mustard yellow, though breeding females sometimes have a bit of red or orange patching. Immature males will be a mixture of both the bold red and yellow, appearing to have bold blotching of reddish orange in their plumage. Both females and immature males lack any other field marks other than that large, whitish bill.
Insect eaters, they specialize in consuming stinging insects such as bees. They will capture these in flight and return to a tree limb to beat or rub the bee against the rough bark to remove the stinger. Tanagers will also feed on berries and fruit trees nearby the pine and oak forests it prefers for breeding.