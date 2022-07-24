Hiking along the rolling, sandy hills dotted with pine trees, the bird song was tremendous. I heard the calls of tufted titmice, bobwhite quail, blue jays, red-headed and red-bellied woodpeckers, white-winged doves, and something else. Tickling my ears a few times, I wondered aloud what I was hearing, but then it was gone.

Turning a bend, I saw a pair of great crested flycatchers. Their “burt-burt-burt” was melodious, but that was not what I had heard. Just then I saw a flash of red. Dismissing it as the male of the drabber olive-hued female cardinal I saw nearby, I looked in another direction. Just then the sound of “pit-ti-tuck” called again and I quickly raised my camera. Snapping pictures of what I had originally mentally waved off as a male cardinal, I then raised my binoculars and spotted him.

