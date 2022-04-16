AVON PARK — On Thursday, Erika Chavez-Luberto, with her parents Jose Chavez (father) and Albina Luberto (mother) present, signed a four-year full scholarship to play soccer at Warner University.
Chavez-Luberto has played soccer for two years at Avon Park High School, the same year that John Merlo became the head coach of the Avon Park Girls soccer team.
Merlo stated that two years ago they scoured the school trying to get girls to play soccer for a team that had not won a game in the previous six years.
“We tried to convince them that things will get better” said Merlo “that I had a proven track record at Lake Placid and to trust the system.”
“We went from no wins, to two wins a year ago to four wins this year and no losses by the mercy rule,” added Merlo. “A large part of that had to do with Erika with her work ethic, strive to be better and continuing to improve.
“I told her that with her talent and dedication, she should have no trouble moving on to the next level” continued Merlo “I called the coach at Warner, she impressed him at her tryout and decided she would be a good fit for the team. “Because of that, she will be able to continue her playing career at Warner.”
Warner Head Coach Payton Chitwood noted it was her ability to relate and mesh with the girls on the team already.
“The talent is there” said Chitwood. “More important to us at this time was how she got along with the other players, she did well and the team likes her.”
Erika and her parents stated that they are pleased and proud that Warner is giving her this opportunity; one because it is close to home though Erika says she plans to live on campus and the atmosphere of the school itself.
Erika plans to study forensics at Warner.
Coach Merlo stated it is always a proud moment to watch one of his players get the chance to move forward with their playing career and education and plans to have many more in the future joining Chavez-Luberto.