NEW YORK — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men’s race and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the women’s race Sunday, both of them making a splash in their debuts.

Daniel Do Nascimento, who had been leading the entire men’s race, collapsed 21 miles in. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia.

