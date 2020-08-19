I was subject to persons in my community to the COVID-19 who were tested and in fact contracted the disease, had some minor discomforts and low grade fever, so I though it wise to get tested. I went to the County Health Department on George Boulevard, waited in line, got it done. A few days later the results were emailed to me as “ abnormal,” then got a phone call stating I was positive and to contact my doctor, which I did. On the next day, a Saturday, had a “virtual visit” with my doctor. His advise to be retested again in two weeks via Labcor online. The “ kit” was delivered by FedEx, did the testing, sent back by FedEx, got the results, negative! Now what?
I made a donation of blood to One Blood, they tested for antibodies, I had them, great! They then contacted me to donate platelets, which I did.
My point is, why just test for the virus? Check for the antibodies directly from a blood sample if possible, at the labs. You may then not be a carrier or contract this terrible virus.
Don Toth
Sebring