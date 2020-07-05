SEBRING — Karl Hayden set his recycling out on Monday, the first day it restarted.
It got tagged by a Waste Connections golf cart, running ahead of the truck, for having some non-recyclable items in the bin.
Hayden said he was told he couldn’t have the paperboard box his soft drink cans came in.
“They said it was because it has ink. All cardboard has ink,” Hayden said. “I took it out and they picked it up.”
Hayden then called Waste Connections, where the operators were unaware, initially, of checkers running ahead in a golf cart.
He also called County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who told the Highlands News-Sun that paperboard is accepted, and should not have caused a problem.
Wax-coated cardboard, however, is not accepted, Howerton said, such as cartons for milk or orange juice.
Hayden said few of the people in his Sun ‘N Lakes South neighborhood on the east side of Lake Grassy got recycling picked up Monday as a result of not seeing updated information in the local newspaper.
“[I’m the] only one on my block that takes the paper,” Hayden said. “Only two people got recycling collected, because of this.”
He said the flyer that Highlands County officials placed in the pages of the Highlands News-Sun was also unclear. A lot of people mistook the plastic bottles for glass ones on the flyer, he said.
Carmen Southern, district manager for Waste Connections said the confusion for Hayden and some of the others was actually waxed cardboard.
Coca-Cola and other brand “fridge packs” are acceptable. Although not corrugated cardboard, they are paperboard.
Southern, speaking via mobile phone Tuesday morning from Placid Lakes, where he was riding the golf cart in 90-degree F weather, said the biggest problems came from people who simply hadn’t gotten the word of the changes from not reading or listening to local news.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the recycle [truck] guys and help out,” Southern said. “We still have residents who did not know [we’re] going back to recycling. I had three of them today myself.”
He said he gave them a flyer to let them know.
The real problems, he said, were items that have never been OK.
“We are seeing a lot of pizza boxes as well as plastic shopping bags,” Southern said. “Those are not acceptable.”
Pizza boxes have grease stains and often have stuck-on food residue.
Plastic store bags clog up the sorting equipment at the recycling plant and force frequent shutdowns, he said, and aren’t readily recyclable.
It’s better, he said, to take those back to stores and drop them off there.
When asked how bad the contamination is right now, Southern said, “It’s horrible It’s horrible.”
Those three issues were the biggest problems, he said: People who don’t know or have put in pizza boxes or plastic bags.
When asked about clear plastic boxes used for produce or delicatessen items or for take-out items, Southern said they can’t take those, either.
“Those are garbage,” Southern said. “[It’s] very limited with the program we’re having, hoping it will clean it up a lot. [We’re] trying to do something a little different so we can continue with the program.”
Recycling pickup starts in the south of the county on Mondays and Tuesdays.
By Wednesday and Thursday, trucks have reached Sebring.
On Thursday and Friday, they cover Avon Park, Southern said.
County officials remind residents to wash any garbage residue from the last two months from their recycling bins and fill them with only the following items:
- Steel cans
- Aluminum cans
- Plastic bottles — Caps may be left on, as with soda bottles and milk jugs, and cleaning supply bottles are OK, as long as you remove and throw away any nozzles.
- Plastic jars, like peanut butter or mayonnaise jars, but make sure they are completely clean.
- Clean cardboard with no food or chemical residue, like soda boxes, cracker boxes, shipping boxes, and make sure all your boxes have been flattened.
Highlands County recycling is not taking plastic bags, glass, paper products of any kind, pizza boxes, plastic toys, garden hoses, rope, electrical cords, appliances, wax-coated items, aerosol cans, animal or pet food/feed containers, Styrofoam or packing materials, plastic produce/deli containers, diapers, medical waste, aluminum foil/trays/pans, scrap metal or machine parts, propane tanks, pressurized containers, clothing, shoes, blankets, pillows or stuffed animals.
Meanwhile, anyone needing to dispose of household hazardous waste and Ewaste, including old paint, oil, gasoline, antifreeze, electronics, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, pesticides or chemicals can go on Mondays to the Highlands County Recycling Center at 6000 Skipper Road.
Residents may also bring all items to the county landfill from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 12700 Arbuckle Creek Road in Sebring.