SEBRING — Families of children living with serious medical diagnoses and injuries have special needs. They might have to travel for treatment, miss time out of work and school or need medical equipment tailored to their children. The cost can be very expensive, but Heartland Courageous Kid has partnered with Champion for Children Foundation, to ease some of the financial burden with a day of fundraising and baseball.
This year’s Courageous Kid is Colby Richards who will be cheered for on March 11 at the Charles R. Head Field at Avon Park High School. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 7 p.m.
Courageous Kid Committee volunteer Crystal Sutton-Bullington said the previous Courageous Kids will line up behind the pitcher’s mound and support Richards, who will throw out the first pitch. A moment of silence will be held for 2017 Courageous Angel Dean Palmo.
Avon Park High School Varsity Baseball will take on Lake Placid High School. School cheerleaders will root for their teams and the current and past Courageous Kids, including Roman Graham, Isaac Juliano, Jade Jackson, Zac Taylor and David Hermoso.
Sutton-Bullington said 100% of the gate proceeds from the game will go to Courageous Kid. The AP baseball team will be donating its share of the concession. Courageous Cupcakes will be sold in a tent by Highlands County beauty queens. The queens will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets in the stands.
The idea for the baseball fundraiser came to Sutton-Bullington while her son traveled to play ball out of state and organizers were doing something similar. She wanted to bring the idea back to Highlands and found a partner in Champion for Children under the Ila and Kinsley Cox Living Memorial Fund. After several years doing the bulk of organizing, Sutton-Bullington decided to incorporate a volunteer committee for this seventh year. Jade Jackson, a previous Courageous Kid, has served on the committee. The committee has incorporated sponsors that will include the annual headline sponsor, Dr. T.C. Lackey II, and two revolving premium sponsors, which are Thankful Hearts Nutrition and the LC 5 Foundation this year.
Heartland Courageous Kid is happy to arrange a pickup for donations.
Tangible items such as grocery/gas cards and diapers in any size will also be collected at the game.
If anyone is interested in sponsoring or donating to Heartland Courageous Kid, Sutton-Bullington said to call Champion for Children and leave her a message at 863-382-2905 or leave a private message on Heartland Courageous Kid Facebook page.