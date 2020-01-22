SEBRING — Chef Amy Freeze will serve up some scrumptious dishes for two at the Tasty Trends Cooking School from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 3509 George Blvd., Sebring.
Freeze, a six-time World Food Championships Competitor and four-time World Finalist, will teach cooking school participants lessons on “Downsized Dining.” The focus of the school is to demonstrate how to make recipes for one or two people although recipes will accommodate those who have larger families.
Freeze will prepare chicken Rosamarina stir-fry, creamy pasta rags with turkey sausage, southwestern sausage frittata with a chipotle cream and apple cobbler for two. After her demonstration, participants will be able to sample the recipes that she prepared. Copies of the recipes will be available as well.
Freeze ventured into the world of culinary competitions in 2007 after more than 35 years of cooking for her family and participating in local fairs. For the past 12 years, she has racked up wins and acclaim in live competitions, as well as recipe creation. In addition to competitions, she has been featured in numerous cookbooks and magazines such as “Taste of Home,” “America’s Best Pies,” and “Family Circle.” She has also appeared on the Food Network.
During the day, Freeze teaches school and has been a teacher for more than 20 years. When she returns to her Avon Park home at night, she becomes a competitive chef and blogger. She heads up Gourmet Everyday, which is a competitive cooking team.
Everyone is invited to participate in this cooking school on Feb. 22 hosted by the Aktion Club of Highlands County. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. There will be prizes, refreshments, silent food auction and a live auction for a grand prize. Freeze is auctioning a dinner party/private cooking lesson for 6-8 people.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are available at the Jacaranda Hotel, 19 E. Main St., Avon Park; Highlands Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell St., Avon Park; Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid, 130 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring; and Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring. For more details or tickets, call event coordinator Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
The Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of adults with disabilities. The club is hosting this fundraiser to help generate funds for community projects to help the elderly, children and families in need and people with disabilities. Currently, the club is trying to assist a man with cerebral palsy who needs a new AC/heating unit in his home and a grandmother taking care of two children with disabilities who needs a refrigerator.
The club assists organizations such as the Family Safehouse, Nu-Hope Elder Care Services, Early Steps Program, Healthy Families, Healthy Start, Guardian ad Litem and others.