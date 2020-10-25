SEBRING — Chen Dental will present its annual Family Picnic as a drive-thru, taking place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at 2190 U.S. 27 N and featuring Sonny’s BBQ and Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream.
Chen Dental is excited to partner with Camille Shaffer of Dance Unlimited of Highlands County for the fourth year in a row. The Family Picnic will look and feel a little different this year as a fun drive-thru but the community can still come together in a fun, family-friendly and supportive atmosphere to let patients know they have a community who supports them.
Tickets are $5 a piece, which includes Sonny’s BBQ meal and Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream. All of the proceeds raised go directly to benefit the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Raffle tickets are also available for purchase to win a 55-inch Vizio Class 4K TV, Apple Watch SE, or Weber Spirit II 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill. Tickets are limited, call 863-657-0395 to purchase your tickets today.
One in 100 Americans suffer from inflammatory bowel disease and currently there is no cure. Join Chen Dental in making an impact on the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Call or visit Chen Dental Facebook page for more information.
Chen Dental is a general dental practice in Highlands County whose company vision is “Leaders serving the community beyond dentistry.”