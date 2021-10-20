SEBRING — Chen Dental will present its annual Family Picnic as a drive-thru, taking place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at 2190 U.S. 27 N in Sebring and featuring Sonny’s BBQ and Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream.
Chen Dental is excited to partner with Camille Shaffer of Dance Unlimited of Highlands County for the fifth year in a row. The Family Picnic will look and feel a lot like last year as a fun drive-thru but the community can still come together in a fun, family-friendly, and supportive atmosphere to let Crohn’s and Colitis patients know they have a community who supports them.
Tickets are $5 a piece, which includes a Sonny’s BBQ meal and Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream. All of the proceeds raised go directly to benefit the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and our goal is to raise $6000 this year. Tickets are limited, call 863-657-0395 to purchase your tickets today!
Raffle tickets are also available for purchase to win the following raffle prizes: a Family Fun Day package complete with family games, two tickets to WonderWorks and two tickets to the Crayola Experience; a PitBoss Classic 700-square-inch Wood Fired Pellet Grill with Flame Broiler; Hello Fall basket, which includes a pompom garland, Thankful pillow, golden throw, wooden pumpkin, “Harvest Blessings” sign, kitchen towels, caramel corn, hand soap, and “Happy Fall” sign; and an Oculus Quest 2. Raffle tickets are $5 for six tickets, $10 for 15, and $20 for 30. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
One in 100 Americans suffer from inflammatory bowel disease and currently there is no cure. Join Chen Dental in making an impact on the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Call or visit the Chen Dental website or Facebook page today for more information.
Chen Dental is a general dental practice in Highlands County whose company vision is “Leaders serving the community beyond dentistry.”