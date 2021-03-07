SEBRING — The Chen Dental Golf Tournament has quickly grown to be a major charitable event that donates all the proceeds to Lindsey’s Wish, which is now part of the Champion for Children Foundation in Highlands County. How popular is this event? While most golf tournament are held on a weekend — usually Saturday — this event was held on Friday and filled both courses at Sun N’ Lake Golf Club.
“This is our eighth year going and our second straight year we filled up two courses,” said Dr. William Chen. “This is for Lindsey’s Wish. We started this because she was a friend to a lot of our team and also was a patient. The foundation was started in her honor and we picked it up, her wish was to help others in our community.
“We put the event on and cover the expenses and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the charity. We have the event every year here at Sun N’ Lake and they do a fabulous job. Tremendous support and turnout, we love Highlands County and the community we live in.”
Taken from the Champions for Children website, 18-year-old Lindsey Hammortree died of cancer after a two year battle with the disease. Family and friends created Lindsey’s wish to assist families with children in the community who are fighting cancer.
The site also implores that if you know of a child in Highlands County who has been diagnosed with cancer to know about financial assistance available through Lindsey’s Wish.
Eight different flights competed in the four-man team best ball tournament.
Flight 1: First Place – Gary Pruitt, Kyle Pruitt, David Ailstock and David Shoemaker 54; Second Place – Mark Howard, Curtis Donovan, Charlie Cervantes and Tony Bassett 56; Third Place – Tom Parker, Travis Guard, Mike Matheny 59.
Flight 2: First Place – Michael Hurley, Jeremy Camino, Ryan Adair and Dylan Norwood 59; Second Place – Eric Rankin, Martin Knapp, John Phlessinger and Dominic Constanzo 60; Third Place – Ken Morrison, Tim Walton, Ricky Weppler and Mick Karchinski 62.
Flight 3: First Place – Russ Wilkins, Joanne Austin, Wayne Pare and Deb Bray 59; Second Place – Tony Vazquez, Kiko Vazquez, Cory Ritter and Omar DeJesus 59; Third Place – David Swatzell, Daniel Swatzell, Dave Swatzell and Matt Anderson 60.
Flight 4: First Place – Mick Maloyed, Joey Desimore, Alex Fells and Jordan Bassett 61; Second Place – Doug Coe, Mary Coe, John Brown and Bonnie Brown 61; Third Place – Pat Taylor, Randy Tubbs, Victor Divietro and Chris Campbell 64.
Flight 5: First Place – Don Young, Lars Bylund, Ivan Ojedo and Charlie Smyth 60; Second Place – Jim Wethington, Jim Allman, Jerry Keiser and John Millerick 62; Third Place – Dennis Murphy, Mike Murphy, Paul Fore and Steve Russell 62.
Flight 6: First Place – John Harsimon, Daniel Murray, J.R. Tary and Charles Tary 62; Second Place – Zac Taylor, Toby Taylor, Trevor Murphy and Todd Patterson 63; Third Place – Ricky Hayes, Todd Altom, Brian Dykes and Lawrence Whitnall 64.
Flight 7: First Place – Michael Halloran, Lance Marine, Greg Griffin and Clint Culverhouse 65; Second Place – Chris Robertson, Chris David, Brian Smith and Ryan Rogers 67; Third Place – Vanessa Kahler, Joel McDonald, Craig Tipton and Clay Lucero 68.
Flight 8: First Place – Ryne McIntyre, Mark Bachman, TJ McIntyre and Scott Oakley 62; Second Place – Devon Fox, Jordan Terrell, Patrick Fox and Richie Connor 63; Third Place – Dr. William, Dr. Tom, Dr. Ken and Dr. Matt 67.
To get more information, please visit Lindsey’s wish at championforchildren.org/lindseys-wish.