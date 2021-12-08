SEBRING — Chen Dental will host a Christmas Food Drive now through Dec. 16 at 2190 U.S. 27 N in Sebring.
This year, Chen Dental will be hosting a food drive, gathering specific food items to donate to three ministries here in Highland County: Hope Haven, Faith’s Food Pantry, and Hearts for Hunger. They are looking for the following items to package bags that will coordinate with specific recipes that will be provided in each bag: can Cream of Mushroom soup (10.5 oz.), can green beans (14.5 oz.), crispy fried onions (6 oz.), box instant mashed potatoes (15.3 oz.), turkey gravy packet, instant stuffing (turkey), can of corn (15 oz.), box Mac N Cheese, rolls (12 count), boxed dessert, box Jiffy corn bread mix, bag mini marshmallows, and can of fruit cocktail (15 oz.).
Bring all donations to their office next to Lowe’s in Sebring. Their team will work together to package all of these items in brown paper bags in preparation for the ministries who will distribute them. The goal is to make 200 bags to share among the partner ministries. Each bag will serve a family of four. Visit chendental.com/events for more information on the food drive.
Chen Dental would like to thank their patients and friends who have already donated food items and/or money to help make an impact on the Highlands County families in need this Christmas season.