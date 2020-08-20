SEBRING – Troy A. Chew, 50, of Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 13 at a Sebring hospital after hitting nurses and law enforcement, according to the HCSO arrest report. Chew was charged with three counts of resisting an officer with violence, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and three counts of battery.
The arrest report states deputies were at the hospital for an unrelated issue but were alerted to a physical altercation in Chew’s room. Chew allegedly grabbed a Swiss Army knife from his property bag, “attempted to open it and lunged at the security guard.” The guard was struck in the leg.
The deputies arrived and initially calmed Chew down but as they left the room, Chew took the IVs out of his arms and threw them on the ground. A male and female nurse entered the room to give Chew a sedative. According to the report, Chew punched the female in the face with each of his fists. Then, Chew allegedly hit the male nurse in the face twice and bit the nurse’s hand and arm.
Chew left his bed and went to the emergency room hall yelling “obscenities” and threatening the employees, the report said. Staff asked for help from law enforcement.
Chew was directed back to his room at which time he attempted to hit the deputy, the report said. Chew was pinned to the wall by a second officer. On the ER floor, a deputy got one handcuff on Chew before he reported Chew punching him in the face. The report states Chew spat in another deputy’s face and kicked yet another in the leg.
Chew allegedly tried to use the handcuffs as a weapon, so a deputy took his hand. Chew bit the deputy, the report said. One deputy warned Chew he was going to be “tazed” but he still did not comply. The deputy did taze Chew two times before Chew could be handcuffed and taken back to his room.